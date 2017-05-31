KC disability community fears Medicaid changes in GOP health bill

She was 18 and had a stroke. Now she fears Medicaid cuts

Ashley Boyer was 18 years old, enjoying herself with a carefree game of bowling. She clutched her head with a crippling headache and woke up two weeks later in the hospital, a victim of a stroke. As a Missouri resident, her years-long rehabilitation therapy was covered under Medicaid. She has her social work degree now but fears cuts to Medicaid as part of the Republican health care legislation in the U.S. Senate would doom further stroke victims to abandonment. Video by David Eulitt, story by Andrew Marso