From executive suite to the YMCA: Doctor leaves Cerner to lead new health initiative

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 YMCA hires former Cerner executive: 'I think there’s a lot of great things I can do at the Y.' Pause 0:44 Royals manager Ned Yost talks offensive struggles 2:25 What every girl needs, an outdoor fountain flowing with soda pop 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 2:15 Royals' Whit Merrifield faced Madison Bumgarner as an 11 year old 0:46 Spilling sewage into the Missouri River 1:30 Manager Ned Yost on the Royals' walk-off win over the Angels 0:45 Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information in beating death of dog 1:01 'Fargo' Season 3 (Trailer) 5:52 Some closed Kansas City schools getting a new life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Daphne Bascom left Cerner Corporation to become the first on-staff physician at the YMCA of Greater Kansas City. Bascom will focus on improving the city's rates of obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Andy Marso The Kansas City Star