New clinic in southern Johnson County offers mammography, sports medicine

A new clinic in south Overland Park will offer two types of mammograms and a slate of sports medicine options.
The Shawnee Mission Health clinic, part of the BluHawk development at 7840 W. 165th St. will house 12 full-time employees, including specialists in 2D and 3D mammography and an SMH Sportscare wing with athletic trainers that provide injury prevention and rehabilitation.
Two primary care doctors who were temporarily located at an SMH urgent care facility at 135th Street and Grandview in Overland Park have also moved into the new clinic and are seeing patients.
“We look forward to making the quality services we offer on the Shawnee Mission Medical Center campus even more convenient by bringing them closer to people who live and work in this area,” said SMH President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Bacon.
About 2,200 women in Kansas and almost 5,000 women in Missouri are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, according to the American Cancer Society.
Mammograms are available at hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers throughout the metro area.
The new clinic is about 75,000 square feet and is attached to an emergency department that opened last month.
Morgan Shandler, a spokeswoman for SMH, said it’s part of a larger attempt to increase the health care group’s footprint in southern Johnson County and there’s space for more medical practices to move in.
The BluHawk development is across Antioch Road from Blue Valley West High School. The nearest medical center is the College Park Family Care Center of Stanley, a primary care facility established in 1980 and now owned by the HCA Midwest hospital group. It also offers mammography and physical rehabilitation.
