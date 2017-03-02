‘Red flag’ list highlights deficiencies at nursing homes in Kansas

Thirteen Kansas nursing homes in the Kansas City area landed on the most recent “red flag” list of Kansas Advocates for Better Care.
They were among 68 out of 358 nursing homes statewide that incurred 10 or more health and safety deficiencies on each of their last three inspections, the non-profit group said. Many included the most serious deficiencies related to actual harm, immediate jeopardy, or mistreatment of a resident.
Only seven nursing homes statewide landed on KABC’s “positive performance” list. Each had 5 or fewer deficiencies in their last three inspections. None were in the Kansas City area.
Although 10 deficiencies is about average for an inspection report, homes are required to create and follow a plan of action to correct problems. Repeatedly incurring that many deficiencies earns a red flag from the non-profit group.
Mitzi McFatrich, executive director of KABC, encouraged anyone with family or friends in red flag homes to read the nursing home’s most recent inspection report, which is available online.
Consider whether the problems cited impact the residents you know. For example, citations about pressure sores would be more important for a nursing home resident who was not mobile.
“If the facility is cited for things that are related to sanitation or infection control that’s going to affect all the residents in that facility,” McFatrich said.
And then, she recommends asking the nursing home’s administer to see the corrective action plan required to be submitted to the state following the inspection.
“Often times what administrators will say is ‘Oh that’s been taken care of,’ but ask to see the correction plan and ask to know what steps the facility has taken and will take in the future to address those things,” McFatrich said.
According to KABC, the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Minneapolis, Kan., had the most deficiencies in its latest report, 46. Caritas Center Inc. in Wichita topped the positive performer list and has had no deficiencies in any of its last four inspections, KABC said.
KABC collects the deficiency totals from reports by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.
Information about Missouri nursing homes is available from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, including inspections. The Missouri Coalition for Quality Care tracks non-compliance letters state officials send to nursing homes..
State inspections in Kansas are expected to reach each nursing home each year, but KABC said state budget issues and staff shortages mean 16 months can pass between inspections.
Many of the area homes on this year’s list also were on the KABC’s 2015 and 2014 red flag lists, which extends their 10-or-more streaks longer than three inspections.
Below are the area nursing homes in Kansas that were on the recent red flag list and the number of deficiencies in each home’s most recent report according to the group. KABC’s list includes an asterisk by the home’s name if it had been cited for actual harm, immediate jeopardy, or mistreatment of a resident in its most recent inspection report.
Officials with Leisure Terrace and Shawnee Gardens, the only two area homes on the list with at least 20 deficiencies, did not respond to requests for comment.
Click on the nursing home’s name to view information about it from Medicare.gov, which also has information about Missouri nursing homes. Click on the home’s number of deficiencies to reach the KDADS information page about the home.
Nursing home, location, number of deficiencies on latest inspection
Leisure Terrace* Overland Park, 28
Shawnee Gardens Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shawnee, 23
Indian Creek Health Care* Overland Park, 18
Kaw River Care & Rehabilitation Center* Edwardsville, 17
Tonganoxie Nursing Center* Tonganoxie, 16
Pinnacle Ridge Nursing & Rehab Center * Olathe, 16
Life Care Center* Kansas City, Kan. 16
Bonner Springs Nursing & Rehabilitation Center* Bonner Springs, 15
Big Blue Healthcare, Inc.* Kansas City, Kan., 13
Overland Park Nursing & Rehab Center Inc.* Overland Park, 11
Medicalodges, Leavenworth, 11
Brighton Gardens, Prairie Village, 11
Villa St. Francis, Olathe, 11
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Nursing home check up
Information about every nursing home is available online at www.medicare.gov by clicking on Find nursing homes. These reports include star ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures as well as additional detailed information and access to inspection reports.
Comments