Kansas City’s streetcar line lures developers — and gives them headaches

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:10 President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists Pause 1:00 Where and when to view the Aug. 21 eclipse 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33 Rex Hudler on Steve Balboni: 'He looked like Paul Bunyan' 4:25 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on Veach, Mahomes, Arrowhead and St. Joseph 1:32 The rush is on to buy solar eclipse glasses 1:45 Four proposals presented for single-terminal KCI 3:01 Watch as police, civilians save occupants of burning car that plunged from overpass 1:58 Judge enters not guilty plea for man charged with killing Clinton cop 1:50 Update on Chiefs rookie linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon's development Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Six months after Kansas City's new streetcar began rolling, businesses along the route say they are seeing new customers and increased sales. Donald Bradley dbradley@kcstar.com

Six months after Kansas City's new streetcar began rolling, businesses along the route say they are seeing new customers and increased sales. Donald Bradley dbradley@kcstar.com