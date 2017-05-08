These KC area investments (or investors) won economic development awards

Resurrection of old office buildings in downtown Kansas City, new investments in Martin City and redevelopment of a stretch of East 63rd Street are among Cornerstone Award winners to be honored Wednesday night by the Economic Development Corp. of Kansas City.
The agency’s annual awards lineup includes a lifetime achievement honor to Barnett and Shirley Helzberg for their multimillion-dollar investments in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, University Academy charter school, Crossroads Arts District development, Kansas City Symphony, and other assets contributing to the civic and cultural life of the Kansas City area.
The 2017 Cornerstone Award winners are:
▪ Boulevard Brewing Co. for its new visitors facility at 2534 Madison Ave.
▪ Burns & McDonnell for its partnership with VanTrust Real Estate to expand the engineering company’s headquarters in south Kansas City.
▪ Corrigan Station for its office redevelopment by Copaken Brooks and 3D Development in the Kansas City Crossroads Arts District.
▪ East 63rd Street revitalizations between Oak and Troost, primarily by Butch Rigby, John Hoffman and Lance Carlton.
▪ Fishtech for locating new offices in the Martin City area of south Kansas City.
▪ MMC Contractors for expanding operations in Martin City.
▪ Multivac Inc. for expanding its U.S. headquarters in Kansas City, North.
▪ Oak Point Duplexes for development by Zavon and Jacqueline Kanion on Kansas City’s east side.
▪ Power & Light Apartments for Northpoint Development’s redevelopment of the historic 32-story tower and building new apartments on Baltimore in downtown Kansas City.
▪ Virgin Mobile USA for opening new headquarters in downtown Kansas City.
The development agency also is giving Innovation awards to K12itc; PayIt LLC; Pinsight Media; Startland News, and The Grooming Project.
Specialty Made in KC award recipients are Kansas City Sausage Co., Sandlot Goods and Tom’s Town Distilling Co.
A people’s choice award, chosen from among the Cornerstone winners, will be given based on EDCKC website voting until 11:59 p.m. Monday. The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Union Station.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
