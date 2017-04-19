Neighborhood complaints prompt continuance of KC hearing on proposed Westport apartments

Neighbors who expressed concerns about a proposed Westport apartment project prompted continuance until May 2 of a hearing scheduled before the Kansas City Plan Commission.
The six-story apartment complex, targeted to replace the Bank of America building at the corner of Westport Road and Broadway, drew complaints for being “too big” and out of character with the historic Westport commercial district.
“We agreed with the city that it was in everyone’s best interest to issue a continuance, which will allow for more collaboration and engagement with stakeholders,” said Joe Downs, vice president of real estate development at Opus Development Co.
Downs said the Opus development team looks forward to the hearing in May.
The plan commission will be asked to consider a rezoning request for the 1.71-acre property and a request to approve the development plan for the site.
