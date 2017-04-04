UC-B Properties looks to build Scholar’s Row apartment project at 55th and Troost

Troost Avenue in central Kansas City, an area known for its history of neglect, continued on a run of new investment when a $4 million apartment project won early approval at City Hall on Tuesday.
UC-B Properties, a prolific real estate firm in Kansas City, proposed what it is calling Scholar’s Row at 55th and Troost. The project is a 50-unit apartment project located on the west side of Troost Avenue between 55th and 56th streets.
The City Plan Commission recommended approval of the project Tuesday and moved it along for consideration by the Kansas City Council. If UC-B Properties gets a successful result before the city’s elected leadership, the firm expects to begin construction in July or August.
John Hoffman and his son-in-law, Lance Carlton, both principals with UC-B, believe Scholar’s Row will appeal to students at Rockhurst University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, as well as young professionals.
“We’re getting a lot of good support from the neighbors,” Hoffman said.
UC-B Properties has developed, or will be developing, several projects along 63rd Street and on or near Troost Avenue. Examples of their work include Twenty9 Gillham, a 22-unit apartment project in the Longfellow neighborhood; 63 Brookside, an apartment project at 63rd and Holmes; and 27/Gillham, a joint project with Milhaus Development in Indianapolis that would include 350 apartments and 67 townhomes near Crown Center.
