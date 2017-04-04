Convention hotel gets a new design as developers eye late summer for groundbreaking

Developers for a proposed 800-room convention hotel revealed new architectural designs Tuesday, depictions that replaced earlier versions that were presented when the project was announced in 2015.
KC Hotel Developers LLC presented the Hyatt Regency project to the City Plan Commission, which approved the design.
The development group, represented by Kansas City attorney Mike Burke, hired Atlanta architectural firm Cooper Carry for the latest design of the hotel.
“This has been six years in the making to get to this point,” Burke said.
The building will feature a vertical glass facade. Meeting room spaces will be oriented to give sweeping views of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Tuesday’s approval is a small step toward what the hotel developers hope will be a long-awaited groundbreaking in late summer. Burke said August or September are likely time frames for starting construction.
The project still awaits a guaranteed maximum price from its general contractor, JE Dunn. That’s expected to happen in May.
After that, the hotel developers expect to go to the bond market and close on its construction loan in short order.
KC Hotel Developers also plans to close on a deal to buy property from the American Hereford Association, which owns part of the block at the southwest corner of Truman Road and Baltimore Avenue. Once that land purchase is finalized, developers have to give the Hereford Association 90 days to relocate to a new office.
Opening for the hotel is planned for late 2019 or the first quarter of 2020, Burke said. That timeline doesn’t give much breathing room in the construction process; Shriners International has plans to hold its annual convention in the new Hyatt in June 2020.
Steve Vockrodt: 816-234-4277, @st_vockrodt
Comments