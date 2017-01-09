Renovated Corrigan Station gains another tenant in the Crossroads District

Corrigan Station, the renovated building that’s bucked the trend of turning vacant office towers into apartments or hotels, continues to add business tenants that are drawn to Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District.
Holmes Murphy & Associates has become the newest office tenant to relocate into the 10-story historic building at 1828 Walnut St. The independent insurance brokerage has moved 43 employees from south Overland Park.
The brokerage has taken about 11,000 square feet on the seventh floor of the 110,000-square-foot building.
The architectural firm of Hollis & Miller, Corrigan Station’s first announced tenant, took the building’s top three floors. That firm consolidated its Overland Park and Lee’s Summit offices.
A Roasterie cafe and the Corvino Supper Club and Tasting Room have been announced as tenants for the building’s ground floor.
Corrigan, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has had a complete systems and windows replacement to return it to commercial use. In past lives, it had housed the Nelly Don dress manufacturing company, a post office, an election board and a law firm’s storage facilities.
The speculative redevelopment, which began in 2016, was led by Copaken Brooks and 3D Development. It is redeveloped under a sale-leaseback arrangement with Port KC, the Port Authority of Kansas City, and was renovated along with construction of a city-subsidized parking garage across Walnut.
