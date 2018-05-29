Gourmet burgers with 'bottomless' steak fries opens in the Northland's Zona Rosa

More than four years after Mimi's Cafe pulled out of Zona Rosa, a chain restaurant has opened in the spot.
Overland Park’s PB&J Restaurants Inc. purchased the building, at 8501 N.W. Prairie View Road, last fall and has spent the last few months remodeling it for a Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews.
PB&J said it liked the growth in the area as well as Zona Rosa's proximity to the airport.
The restaurant seats about 250 people. It has about 100 employees and is still hiring.
The Colorado-based Red Robin is a casual dining chain serving more than two dozen specialty burgers with “bottomless” steak fries, along with soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees. There are more than 560 locations across the country.
PB&J is a local Red Robin franchisee, now with nine locations, including six in the metro, and it has one more under construction in Little Rock, Ark. It also has its own concepts: YaYa’s Eurobistro in Overland Park, St. Louis, Little Rock and Denver, with another opening in 2019 in Salina, Kan.; Newport Grille in Wichita; and Burnt End BBQ in Overland Park and the Denver area.
Mimi’s Cafe closed in the 6,320-square-foot freestanding building, just off the main entrance of Zona Rosa, in September 2013. It owned the building.
It pulled out of the area market when it closed two Overland Park restaurants in April 2014.
Comments