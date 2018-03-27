The Plaza shuffle: Relocations and new retailers in the pre-Nordstrom age

Nordstrom won't open on the Plaza until 2021, but changes are already afoot that could help make way for the 116,000-square-foot luxury department store.
▪ Bank of America at 4720 Jefferson St. is relocating to the former Standard Style space at 451 W. 47th St.
The 4720 Jefferson space with drive-thru has been a bank building at least since 1980, according to city directories.
In a statement, Bank of America said construction on the new location is scheduled to start on April 2: "The reason we relocate and consolidate locations, including the Country Club Plaza location, which is under 200 yards away, is to ensure that we are providing our customers with the right solutions, tools and latest in enhanced technologies for them to meet their banking needs."
The new location won't have a drive-thru but will have two ATMs in the vestibule
▪ To the north of Bank of America, the former Blanc Burgers + Bottles space is still empty, more than four years after the restaurant returned to Westport and then later closed.
▪Some news reports also have discussed changes for Bank of America's neighbor to the south, the Capital Grille, at 4740 Jefferson. It issued this statement: "We’re excited about the changes taking place and we look forward to remaining a key part of the Plaza. We don’t have specific details to share at this time, but at no time will we close our restaurant. We will continue to operate in our current location, and we’ll provide further information at the appropriate time."
▪Locally owned Standard Style and sister company, Baldwin Denim (formerly at 340 W. 47th St.), recently relocated to 422 Nichols Road and reopened as Baldwin Market. Baldwin Market has the women's and men's collections, as well as jewelry, tableware and other items for the home.
▪ Made in Kansas City, a locally owned boutique focusing on locally made or designed products, confirmed that it is going into the former American Eagle Outfitters space at 306 W. 47th St. The owners said it will be an expanded concept but declined to comment further.
A work permit with the city has Made in Kansas City going into the former Houston's space, but the Made in Kansas City owners said that is incorrect.
▪The former Decori on the Plaza space at 112 W. 47th St. is still empty a year after the locally owned retailer relocated to the Village at Briarcliff. Decori said they had to leave to make way for Verizon and a work permit for the space under Verizon was later filed with the city.
But a Plaza spokeswoman said Verizon will not be opening on the Plaza. Verizon officials did not have a comment on a possible Plaza location
