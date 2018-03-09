Kate Spade Outlet opens with nine days of giveaways at the Legends

Luxury retailer Kate Spade will celebrate the opening of its only area outlet store by offering more than a week of daily giveaways.
The retailer plans a 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, opening in the Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1847 Village West Parkway, Suite K-127, Kansas City, Kan.
Through March 13, customers will receive an additional 20 percent off select styles as well as the outlet discount up to 60 percent off regular retail prices. Exclusions apply.
Legends Outlets Instagram followers can enter to win more than $2,500 in prizes Friday through March 17. Daily giveaways will have a minimum value of $275.
The 3,500-square-foot store will carry Kate Spade apparel and accessories, including handbags, clothing, jewelry and home accessories at discounted prices.
The co-founder of Kate Spade is from the Kansas City area and launched her Frances Valentine line at Halls on Grand in Crown Center two years ago.
