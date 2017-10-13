Starbucks says it will open in Brookside. But where?

Starbucks has confirmed it will open in Brookside in spring 2018.
It hasn’t confirmed the exact location since they are in “the early stages.”
Meanwhile, the franchisee for Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs at 6304 Brookside Blvd. is in negotiations to renew its lease, according to the Goodcents corporate office in De Soto.
“The lease is up at the end of the year or the beginning of 2018 and I know the franchisee is trying to renegotiate. It’s been a great location for us and we don’t want to leave the trade area,” said Ned Nelson, vice president at Goodcents. “My hopes are they come to an agreement and we stay in that location.”
He referred calls to the franchisee. But a manager at the Brookside Goodcents said the owner declined to comment and referred calls to the corporate office.
Goodcents signed a lease for the former Brookside Weight Watchers space in early 1996.
Its neighbor to the south, CBD Plus, said its lease is not being renewed and it plans to close Dec. 31. The 875-square-foot shop — which sells cannabidiol oils and body products, edibles, capsules and vape cartridges — opened a year ago. Owners and sisters Ann Brotherson and Lea Henry plan to relocate and expand their shop.
Joe Zwillenberg, landlord for Goodcents and CBD Plus, said several prospective tenants have expressed interest in the spaces, but he declined to name them citing confidentiality agreements. And he still is in negotiations with Goodcents.
