It’s like darts, but with axes: Ax throwing club hits West Bottoms

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms Blade and Timber, a new ax-throwing club, is now open in the West Bottoms. Players enter a lane, grab an ax, lift it over their head then throw it at a target. Just like in darts, they aim for a bull's-eye. Teams are now forming, and instructors are on hand to improve performances. Blade and Timber, a new ax-throwing club, is now open in the West Bottoms. Players enter a lane, grab an ax, lift it over their head then throw it at a target. Just like in darts, they aim for a bull's-eye. Teams are now forming, and instructors are on hand to improve performances. Joyce Smith and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

