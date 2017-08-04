Now you can bring home Snow & Co. alcoholic popsicles

Snow & Co. customers can now enjoy its frozen cocktails at home.
The company has started making and selling new adult popsicles (also known as poptails) at some Kansas liquor stores, including Lionsgate Wine & Spirits in Overland Park.
The Snow Pops, which sell for $1.99 each or $19.99 a dozen, come in three flavors: Blue Velvet (blueberry Acai), Pink Lady (a Cosmopolitan-style cranberry and lime flavor) and Mango Unchained. They have a 6.7 percent alcohol content.
Jerry Nevins, partner and co-founder of Snow & Co., said customers often ask for its drinks to-go or to serve at parties.
“This is an easy way for people to enjoy our drinks without the prep or mess,” he said.
The Snow Pops are manufactured at Good Spirits Distilling in Olathe, which also manufactures Clear10 vodka.
In the spring, Snow & Co. released a cocktail recipe book, “Sloshies: 102 Boozy Cocktails Straight from the Freezer.” The recipes are based on granitas so no special equipment is needed and they can be used for frozen cocktails or poptails in tart, sweet, spiced or floral flavors.
The book has since been featured in People magazine’s Summer Grilling issue under “Frozen Cocktails for a Crowd: Take a trip to paradise with icy-cold sippers from Jerry Nevins, author of the Sloshies Cookbook” and in the June issue of Maxim under “Sloshies Are the Boozy Frozen Cocktails You Never Knew You Needed.”
Snow & Co. has a new two-story location in Westport and also a portable bar at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.
It temporarily closed its Gladstone location in May to remodel and rework the concept.
