Eclipse specials at KC-area restaurants include aerial bartender, barrel-aged coffee

When daylight turns into twilight on Aug. 21 during the solar eclipse, several Kansas City restaurants will celebrate with drink and food specials, giveaways and more.
In July, CNN selected the “7 rooftop bars for viewing the August solar eclipse,” and included North Kansas City’s Chicken N Pickle at at 1761 Burlington St. While tickets for the rooftop party have already sold out, customers can take part in the event on the grounds from noon to 4 p.m., including viewing glasses, glow-in-the-dark swag, drink specials, giveaways, an aerial bartender, a DJ and three pickleball tournaments.
▪ Coach’s Bar & Grill, 9089 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Tickets for the rooftop patio cost $30 per person and include viewing glasses, giveaways, a special eclipse menu with a choice of sunflower salad or blackout cake, choice of entree — Moon Over Sun sandwich or sun-dried tomato chicken pasta bowl; beverage, tax and tip. It also will have specialty drinks including Blue Moon drafts. The event will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. and it has already sold more than half of the 150 tickets available.
▪ City Market’s Total Eclipse Watch Party: Free event kicks off with a 9 a.m. yoga in the park at Third and Main streets. The pre-show starts in the City Market Square at 10:30 a.m. with more yoga, celestial music by DJs, opening meditation at 11:30 a.m., then karaoke featuring sun/moon-themed tunes, aerial acrobatic troupe MoonDrop Circus and a countdown to the “Totality” at 1:08 p.m. American Floyd will perform the entire Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album, along with a light and video show. The event also will include jugglers, superheros and a Renaissance scientist who thinks the eclipse is a sign the world is ending.
Visitors will get complimentary viewing sunglasses while supplies last. Science City also will set up a specially equipped solar telescope. Visitors can bring blankets and lawn chairs, but not dogs or coolers.
▪ East Crossroads’ Solar Eclipse Festival, Aug. 16-21. Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters, at 419 E. 18th St., will be the central hub offering solar eclipse-inspired cocktails. It also will have special release barrel-aged coffee in collaboration with Amigoni Urban Winery in a bag designed in collaboration with Rif Raf Giraffe and Collective Ex.
An Arts and Crafts Beer Crawl will be held from Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. An art station will be at each participating pub or brewery and customers can decorate their eclipse glasses with an artist on-site to help out. Activities also will include collaging, paper marbling and more.
