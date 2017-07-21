Russell Stover names new president/CEO

Kansas City-based Russell Stover Chocolates has named a new president and CEO.
Andrew Deister took over the positions on Monday. He will report to Andreas Pfluger, who has the overall responsibility for the NAFTA region within the Lindt & Sprüngli Group Management and had been president and CEO since Russell Stover was acquired by Lindt & Sprüngli in 2014.
Deister had previously served as president and CEO for Robert Rothschild Farm, a premium specialty foods company based in Urbana, Ohio. He earned a master of business administration degree from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization. He had leadership roles with Procter & Gamble, Abbott Nutrition and Evenflo. He also is a veteran and started his career as an engineer and served in the United States Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Program.
Russell Stover said Deister’s priority will be to continue to build the brand as a leading manufacturer of boxed chocolates, while also expanding with new offerings.
In a statement, Pfluger said, “Andrew’s success in growing companies through focused business strategy, innovation and execution brings outstanding leadership to Russell Stover.”
Kansas City-based Russell Stover Chocolates was founded in the Denver home or Russell and Clara Stover in 1923. Its brands now also include Whitman’s and Pangburn’s.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
