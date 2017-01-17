New Overland Park Dave & Buster’s hiring more than 250 people

Dallas-based Dave & Buster’s is looking for more than 250 people for its new Overland Park location, set to open in March.
It will be the 95th location for the chain, including one in the Legends Outlets Kansas City in Kansas City, Kan.
The Overland Park location, between YaYa’s Euro Bistro and JCPenney in Corbin Park, will be more than 40,000 square feet. Positions are available in both front and back-of-the-house, including line cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts and game techs. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and a 401(k). More than 30 percent of the brand’s current management was promoted from within the company.
Interested candidates can complete an online application at www.daveandbusters.com/careers.
The owner of Corbin Park, at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue, confirmed the location in mid-2015. The chain offers a menu of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees like grilled chicken and artichoke penne, and peppercorn New York strip steak, as well as a bar.
Its cocktail menu will include Tiki drinks, adult snow cones, a strawberry watermelon margarita poured over strawberry ice cubes and Glow Kones featuring a multicolored, flashing cube.
It also offers an assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments