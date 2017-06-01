New to the Crossroads: The Sundry expands, KC love at Normal Human, wood-fired pizza

Two-and-a-half years after opening in the Crossroads Arts District, The Sundry is expanding its offerings.
Founder Ryan Wing put in a 32-foot walnut beverage bar on the south side of the dining area, serving full-service coffee, a dozen white and red wines, craft beer on draft, kombucha and house-made craft sodas, including Basil Mint Ginger Ale. He also will soon bottle his sodas to sell at retailers and restaurants throughout the metro.
The bar features a Steampunk coffee brewing system, along with a La Marzocco espresso machine.
The Sundry also has a new small plates menu from 4 p.m. to close Tuesday through Saturday, with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Small plates include a charcuterie board, Argentinian pork arepas and house-made giardiniera served with house potato chips.
Its new Sunday brunch service is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the menu includes farmer’s chop suey (house-made ricotta cheese topped with assorted fresh, seasonal veggies and soft-cooked egg), spring hash and chilaquiles. Its new spring menu, available from 11 a.m. to close, includes braised beef and risotto, and banh mi.
Customers order at the counter, which features an open kitchen. The Sundry also makes packaged products such as yogurt pretzels, pickled fennel and Italian vegetable soup, and it carries items by local producers, including Wood + Salt’s lavender smoked peppercorns and Boys Grow salsa, as well as some fresh produce.
“Customers have been asking for a more complete coffee service, and the bar really helps us do dinner in a more complete way than before,” Wing said.
The Sundry is at 1706 Baltimore Ave.
Wing also is looking to open another Sundry location in the downtown area.
Normal Human
▪ Two years ago, Normal Human moved its screen-printing equipment from Westport to 1815 McGee St. It then expanded its retail offerings at the Westport location.
Now it has also moved its retail operation to the Crossroads location.
The store offers original, handmade screen prints on T-shirts, including Kansas City or Death T-shirts; pennants with such sayings as “Kansas City loves you, too,” and drinkware that declares “But First, Whiskey” and “Let’s Beer Friends!” It also has a “bacon and egg smiley face” mug and original artwork on greeting cards, posters and postcards.
Patrick Egger and Dan Mahaney first opened Normal Human in Mission before moving to Westport.
Homeslice Pizza & Pints
▪ Homeslice Pizza & Pints, 1501 Grand Blvd., is across the interstate exchange from the Sprint Center.
Local owners took over the Dukes on Grand/Downtown Pizza space and, after a major remodeling, recently reopened it as Homeslice with a wood-fired pizza oven. Menu items include specialty pizzas such as the Homeslice prosciutto with ricotta, house-made mozzarella, goat cheese, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil, prosciutto and fig jam.
Spokes Cafe Cyclery
▪ Spokes Cafe Cyclery — described as a cafe with a bike shop in back — has opened on Quality Hill.
Located at 1200 Washington St., Suite B, Spokes serves such breakfast items as southwest breakfast burritos, gourmet toast (with avocado, fresh tomato and sea salt) and quiche of the day. Lunch and dinner items include pulled pork, meatloaf and grilled Cuban melts; Reubens and chicken salad sandwiches, as well as salads, soups and wraps. It also has a variety of coffee drinks and smoothies.
Hours are currently 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
