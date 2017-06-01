New to the Crossroads: The Sundry expands, KC love at Normal Human, wood-fired pizza

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Watch how rolled ice cream is made Pause 3:18 Alpha Energy and Electric wins Mr. K small business award 2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer 2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location 2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza 2:41 Inside Tippin's: KC's popular pie maker 0:45 This 3-D candy printer lets you design and make gummy candy 1:34 Eddie V's Prime Seafood opens near the Plaza 1:09 Westport's new made-to-order doughnut shop 1:22 Historic church buzzes with saws and sanders Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Sundry has added a 32-foot walnut beverage bar where patrons can enjoy craft beer, wine, house-made craft sodas espresso drinks and coffee from a new Steampunk coffee brewer. Watch how coffee is made with this app-controlled brewer. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Joyce Smith. Jill Toyoshiba and Joyce Smith The Kansas City Star

