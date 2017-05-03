Coming to Legends Outlets: Swedish fast-fashion

Sweden-based retailer H&M plans a fall opening for its new Legends Outlets Kansas City store.
It is taking the 25,000-square-foot former Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th space at 1803 Village West Parkway, Suite 103. Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th closed in mid-January.
H&M is a leading international retailer offering fashionable apparel at low prices for men, women and teens. The Legends Outlets store also will carry its H&M Kids collection for newborns up to 14 years old.
It will have about 20 employees.
H&M also has locations on the Country Club Plaza and in Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall. A 20,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in Summit Fair this summer.
Legends Outlets Kansas City, at Interstate 435 and Parallel Parkway, just north of Interstate 70, has more than 75 retailers, including Banana Republic Factory Store, Coach, Gap Factory, J.Crew | crewcuts, Nike Factory Store, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger Outlet and Victoria’s Secret.
