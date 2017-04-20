Welcome to The Star’s Beer Hour — and a chat with Stretch

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start Pause 3:17 70-year-old Rich Talavera is an 'American Ninja Warrior' 0:58 Raw video: Accident site where West Platte coach was killed 0:28 Dashcam video shows man shooting a Pleasant Valley police officer 2:12 Troubles ahead for the Buck O'Neil Bridge 0:49 How to escape from a sinking car 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 0:51 Shawnee Mission Superintendent Jim Hinson announces retirement 1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Local artist, chef and restaurateur Stretch tells the story of how he got his name Stretch during the first episode of Beer Hour, a new Facebook Live show in which reporter Katy Bergen drinks a beer each week with fascinating people in Kansas City. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star