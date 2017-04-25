2017 Mother’s Day specials at Kansas City-area restaurants

We’re compiling a list of area restaurants serving special Mother’s Day teas, brunches, buffets and dinners (call for reservations) on May 13 and May 14. We’ll continually update this list, so send information in this format to jsmith@kcstar.com under the subject line “Mother’s Day.”
▪ Bristol Seafood Grill, Power & Light District, 51 E. 14th St.: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14
Cost: $32 for adults, $16 for children ages 4-to-12, children ages 3-and-younger eat for free. In addition, its dinner menu will be offered from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Contact: 816-448-6007
▪ J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, 8901 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park: Mother’s Day prix fixe menu.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 14.
Cost: $48 per adult, and it will have a children’s menu. In addition, its regular dinner menu will be available.
Contact: 913-642-8070
▪ Lidia’s Kansas City, Freight House District, 101 W. 22nd St.: Mother’s Day Brunch.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with regular dinner menu starting at 4 p.m. May 14.
Cost: $40 for adults, and $16 for children ages 12-and-younger. It also will have a children’s menu.
Contact: 816-221-3722
▪ The Oliver, Country Club Plaza, 4807 Jefferson St. Its 3-course Mother’s Day brunch menu will include many of The Oliver favorites as well as some specials.
Hours: Brunch 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Regular dinner menu starts at 4 p.m. May 14.
Cost: Brunch $29 per adult; $12 for children ages 12-and-younger from the Kid’s Mother’s Day brunch menu.
Contact: 816-384-2500
▪ Stock Hill, south of the Country Club Plaza, 4800 Main St., Suite G-001. It will offer a 3-course brunch menu.
Hours: Brunch 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14. Regular dinner menu available after 4 p.m. with some Mother’s Day specials.
Cost: Brunch $45 per adult and $15 for children ages 12-and-younger.
Contact: 816-895-8400
▪ Sullivan’s Steakhouse Leawood, Town Center Crossing, 4501 W. 119th St., Leawood. Three-course prix fixe brunch menu featuring items such as lobster basil stuffed shrimp topped with Cajun lobster sauce, lump crab cake Benedict with soft boiled eggs and lump crab cake on an English muffin with Béarnaise sauce, and Bananas Foster bread pudding.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
Cost: $39 per person, children’s menu starting at $7 for children ages 10-and-younger.
Contact: 913-345-0800
▪ Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, Hotel Phillips, 106 W. 12th St.: Chef-attended stations will feature roasted lamb with roasted garlic jus, salt-crusted sea bass with Salsa Marò, raw bar featuring oysters, shrimp cocktail and ceviche, along with sides, salad and dessert stations.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
Cost: $39 per adult; $14.95 for children ages 12-and-younger.
Contact: 816-346-4410
▪ Urban Table, Corinth Square, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Its 3-course Mother’s Day brunch menu will include Urban Table favorites as well as some specials created just for the occasion. Brunch cocktail specials as well.
Hours: Brunch 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 14. Regular dinner menu available after 4 p.m.
Cost: Brunch $29 per adult; $12 for children ages 12-and-under from the Kid’s Mother’s Day brunch menu.
Contact: 913-948-6900
▪ Webster House, Crossroads Arts District, 1644 Wyandotte St.: Three-course Mother’s Day Brunch, including dessert buffet.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
Cost: $35 per adult, $15 for children ages 6-to-10 years old, and children ages 5-and-younger eat for free.
Contact: 816-800-8820
▪ The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop, 7421 Broadway St.: Mother’s Day Brunch includes raw bar, omelet station, prime rib carving station, peel-and-eat shrimp, smoked lox and smoked salmon, Bloody Mary bar and dessert bar.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
Cost: $24.99 for adults, $6.99 for children ages 6-to-12, children ages 5-and-younger eat for free.
Contact: 816-361-1700
