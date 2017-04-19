Plaza updates: new European bridal store opens and Nike coming in June?

Lucia Shnyra-Slaston opened a bridal shop in her native Ukraine a decade ago.
Now her cousin heads that store as Shnyra-Slaston launches a bridal shop on the Country Club Plaza.
Ricca Sposa Bridal Boutique at 320 Ward Parkway sells wedding dresses from European designers with prices starting at $1,200. It also sells cocktail and evening dresses. The owner said “Ricca Sposa” means “rich bride.”
“The Plaza has a European atmosphere. It’s a beautiful place, the best place in Kansas City in my opinion,” she said.
She said she has a 10-year lease for the space but a Plaza spokeswoman called it a pop-up store.
Shnyra-Slaston married a longtime Overland Park resident 18 months ago after meeting him in Italy.
More on Nike
More than a year ago, area real estate sources said Nike was in talks to take a space in the Halls Plaza redevelopment, now known as Plaza 211. Apple relocated to a larger space in Plaza 211 in August, the first tenant to open in the new development.
In late 2016, a Nike store was listed on a work permit for the building at 211 Nichols Road.
At the time, Plaza officials declined to comment. In a statement, Nike spokesman Heter Myers also declined on “comment on speculation or rumor.”
Now a sign with the Nike swoosh logo and “grand opening in June 2017” is on the east end of the building as construction continues on that space.
The Plaza referred calls to Nike. Myers on Tuesday said he should be able to share something shortly.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments