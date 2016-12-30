Nike for Plaza 211? Lawsuit for Westport Imo’s & Waldo’s K.C. Mower shuts down

Nearly a year ago, area real estate sources said Nike was in talks to take a space in the Halls Plaza redevelopment, now known as Plaza 211. Apple relocated to a larger space in Plaza 211 in August, the first tenant to open in the redevelopment.
Now Nike Store is listed on a work permit for the building at 211 Nichols Road.
The Plaza declined to comment.
A Nike spokeswoman said in a statement that the company doesn’t “comment on speculation or rumor.”
Westport’s Imo’s Pizza
After two decades in Westport, Imo’s Pizza “temporarily closed” in September at 4037 Mill St.
The franchisee could not be reached for comment, and corporate officials did not return phone calls. At the time, a message on the answering machine at the restaurant said: “Thank you for calling Imo’s. Unfortunately, we are temporarily closed. Please check back for further updates.”
Now it just says “disabled.”
Mill Street Station LLC filed a lawsuit against Jarvis Foods of Topeka, doing business as Imo’s Pizza, in late October, saying Imo’s breached the lease and owed $2,724 as of Oct. 24 and other costs. It also wanted possession of the property.
On Dec. 15 the landlord was awarded $4,269 plus costs and possession of the space.
There also is an area Imo’s Pizza at 11552 W. 135th St. in Overland Park owned by a different franchisee.
Waldo’s K.C. Mower
Several readers have asked about the recent closing of Young’s K.C. Mower Center.
Owner and founder Charles Young shut down the operation after more than 45 years in Waldo because of health problems. He also sold the building at 8137 Wornall Road.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments