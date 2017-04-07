Show your Royals spirit with Keds, needlepoint flasks, nail polish, a Hawaiian shirt

For the fervent Kansas City Royals fan, the typical blue team T-shirt just may not be enough.
And thanks to a slew of MLB-sanctioned Royals-themed merchandise, it doesn’t have to be. Fans can now deck themselves out in Royals-related gear from head to toe: sunglasses, infinity scarves, self-tie bow ties, diamond necklaces, crossbody handbags, watches, argyle socks, swimming trunks and even Royals blue nail polish with KC decals.
Among the 2017 offerings:
Wear your Royal pride
▪ Needlepoint accessories: Belts ($165), a key fob ($28.50), a set of four coasters ($75), a card wallet ($55), a bi-fold wallet ($115) and a flask ($65) come from Smathers & Branson in Bethesda, Md. And coming soon: a can cooler made of full-grain Italian leather, with a neoprene liner and signature hand-stitched needlepoint on the front ($29.50).
▪ Sneakers: Keds’ Champion Pennant line features white sneakers with baseball stitching and the Royals logo embroidered on the heel and printed on the footbed, as well as a vegan leather “home plate” on the heel ($59.95). This year Keds also is featuring the Double Decker collection with six MLB teams, but not the Royals.
▪ Shirts: Tommy Bahama has several styles, including the Trikala Keys Camp Shirt with colorful tropical print and embroidered KC logo on the chest ($158), and the Ocean Oxford Camp Shirt with detailed artwork embroidered on the back panel ($168). A bandana ($32) also bears the same artwork.
▪ Jackets: The KC Jacket in royal blue cotton is lined with heavy terry cloth. It’s $60 at Raygun in the Crossroads Arts District.
▪ Handbags: Dooney & Bourke offers several Royals-themed bags, including crossbody, satchel, hobo and wristlets in prices ranging from about $128 to $428.
▪ Swim trunks: Royal blue and light blue striped boardshorts with the Royals logo are $44.99 at Fanatics.
▪ Socks: “Picture” socks showing Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon on the field ($19.99), along with tote bags are available at Sportibles’ retail stores. The Crown Center store even has a Royals blue holiday sweater with snowflakes and KC letters ($69.99).
Royally adorable
▪ Royals bibs and baby sneakers, rompers, baby lotion, shampoo and brushes with a cartoon image of Royals mascot Sluggerrr, infant-sized hoodies and baby blankets are at the MLBShop.com.
▪ Slugger Dream Lites, a stuffed toy Sluggerrr night light that turns children’s bedrooms into a “starry sky” with images of stars, moon and the KC logo ($29.99). Sportibles’ Crown Center store has only a couple left in stock.
▪ Royals rattle set ($17.99), toy train ($11.99) and push and pull toy ($17.99) are among offerings at MasterPieces Puzzle Co.
Royal bling
▪ Jewelry: New York designer Alex Woo wanted to “unite fashion with fandom” in her Little MLB collection. She started selling the MLB bling in 2013, and sales have picked up since she partnered with online retailer Fanatics in summer 2016. Royals fans have a choice of the KC Royals logo in three metals: 14 karat white gold necklace with diamonds for $1,398, 14 karat yellow gold for $1,158 and the sterling silver version for $198 ($25 more for custom engraving).
And get them before they’re gone: Pandora Royals-themed charms are listed on their website this week, but the company said they are being retired.
▪ Nail polish: Rally House has royal blue nail polish with KC decals for $14.99.
For the ‘Royal’ home
▪ Paint: Benjamin Moore’s Sports Colors Collection offers Royals Gold SC-56 and Royals Blue SC-55 ($53.99 in its top-of-the-line Regal Select but available in other paint products).
▪ Notebook: Kansas City Baseball Journal with a royal blue cover ($15) and 240 blank pages for school, work, writing down baseball stats, autographs and more ($15) is from Andrews McMeel Publishing. The Bunker in Westport sells the notebook and also created the emblem featuring a crown and baseball and the letters KC.
▪ Table and chairs: Logo Brands has a fold-up round table with four cup holders with the Royals logo ($40) and fold-up sphere chairs ($64).
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
