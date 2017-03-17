Some St. Patrick’s Day menu items to lure the wallet: Reuben Noduts & whiskey flights

This year, Americans are expected to spend more than ever on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
The National Retail Federation surveyed 7,609 consumers on their St. Patrick’s Day spending plans. The retail group estimates Americans will spend $5.3 billion this year, compared with $4.4 billion in 2016. The federation has been tracking St. Patrick’s Day spending for 13 years.
It expects Americans to spend $37.92 per person, on average. Most of the celebrants will wear green; 31 percent plan to make a special dinner and 27 will head to a party at a bar or restaurant. About 23 percent will decorate their homes or offices in an Irish theme and 15 percent plan to attend a private party. Fifteen percent of the people responding to the survey also plan to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade, especially those living in the Northeast.
A sampling of area food establishments offering St. Pat’s specials Friday:
▪ The Culinary Center of Kansas City, 7920 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park: Starting at 5 p.m. it will feature live music, Till Vodka spirits tasting, Guinness beer tasting and small plates including Irish soda bread, corned beef sliders and Guinness brownies, Dublin Coddle, and cooking demonstrations.
▪ Doughnut Lounge, 4117 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport: It will feature a Reuben Nodut (a rye version of its knife-and-fork doughnut), along with other Irish-themed doughnuts and specials on a variety of bottled beer, drafts and drinks. The specials will start at 7 a.m. Friday and run through 1 a.m. Saturday.
▪ Paddy O’Quigley’s Pub & Grille, 5317 W. 151st St., Leawood: St. Paddy breakfast at 9 a.m. featuring green eggs, bacon, sausage, cottage fries and a biscuit for $8.99, or $5.99 for children. Starting at 11 a.m. it will feature a special St. Paddy’s Day menu, including a Corned Beef ’n Cabbage dinner for $12.99 (while it lasts), fish and chips and coleslaw for $11.99, and Shepherd’s pie for $9.99.
▪ Porto do Sul Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse, 11900 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park: It will add corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes to its Harvest Table with no additional fee.
▪ Q39 barbecue, 1000 W. 39th St.: Smoked corned beef brisket Reuben sandwich with house-cut fries for lunch for $12 and smoked corned beef brisket plate with grilled cabbage and root vegetables for dinner for $17.
▪ Summit Grill, 4835 N.E. Lakewood Way in Lee’s Summit and 520 W. 75th St. in Waldo: Shepherd’s pie at lunch is $11.95 and dinner is $15.95; and corned beef and cabbage for $13.95 at lunch and $17.95 at dinner. Two corned beef sliders for $5 at happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
▪ Third Street Social, 123 S.E. Third St., Lee’s Summit: Co-owner Domhnall Molloy will offer some specials from his native Ireland — bangers and mash for $10.95 at lunch and $15.95 at dinner, and fish and chips for $13.95 at lunch and $17.95 at dinner, as well as two corned beef sliders $5 at happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
▪ Yard House in the Power & Light District at 1300 Main St. and in the Legends Outlets Kansas City at 1863 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kan.: It will offer corned beef brisket for $17.95, Shepherd’s pie for $16.95, and a grilled corned beef sandwich and french fries for $13.75, along with specialty cocktails such as the Dublin Mule for $10.25 and an Irish whiskey flight for $18.
▪ Farm to Market Bread Co. It is the last day in 2017 for its limited edition Irish soda bread, retailing for $4.99 in some area grocery stores. It has been making the bread — a sweet loaf packed with raisins and topped with crunchy sugar sprinkles — since 2004.
