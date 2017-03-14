Entertainment

Updated: Plan your St. Patrick’s Day festivities with this guide

When it comes to our Irish heritage, the Kansas City area has plenty to take pride in, and with St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, now is when that becomes most obvious.

Last year, Niche.com ranked Kansas City seventh among its “Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” ahead of Chicago and St. Louis. The article cited our bars, parades and St. Patrick’s Day Facebook hype.

The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will, of course, be the centerpiece of our celebration. It enters its 45th year and annually attracts an estimated 200,000 along its midtown course. But there are plenty of other people and things we call our own that will be on display this wearin’-of-the-green season:

The following is a guide to the St. Patrick’s Day season in Kansas City:

Parades and other events

Blue Springs “Shortest and Smallest” St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: 9 a.m. March 17. Begins at 1112 W. Main and goes across street.

Info: Main, Blue Springs; bluespringschamber.com

Brookside St. Patrick’s Day Warm-Up Parade

Details: 2 p.m. March 18 (postponed from March 11). More than 100 organizations; theme will be “Shamrockin’ It.”

Info: 65th and Wornall; brooksidekc.org/st-patricks-parade

Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: 11 a.m. March 17. Begins at Linwood and Broadway and goes south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

Info: Midtown; kcirishparade.com

Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: Noon, March 17. Parade is 34th annual.

Info: Fourth and Walnut, Leavenworth; lvirish.com, 913-682-4113

Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Details: 1 p.m. March 17. Route goes through downtown.

Info: 11th and Massachusetts, Lawrence; lawrencestpatricksdayparade .com

St. Pat’s Bar Crawl

Details: 2-8 p.m. March 18. $20-$30.

Info: Check in at the Well, 7421 Broadway; eventbrite.com/ event/22740513488

Music

Liberty Hall

Details: Songs from Ireland with Ashley Davis, Carswell & Hope and others. 7:30 p.m. March 16; $15-$20.

Info: 644 Massachusetts, Lawrence. libertyhall.net, 785-749-1972

Kanza Hall

Details: Bon Ton Soul Accordion Band. 6 p.m. March 17; $10.

Info: 7300 W. 119th, Overland Park. oneblocksouthkc.com, 913-451-0444

Power & Light District

Details: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with Atlas Genius and Night Riots for St. Patrick’s Day concert. 6 p.m. March 17; free.

Info: 14th and Walnut; powerandlightdistrict.com

Acoustic Alcove

Details: Connie Dover and Kelly Werts. 6:30 p.m. March 18; $15.

Info: Unity Village, 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway. eventbrite.com/ event/30826551044

The Dubliner

Details: Chance the Arm. 8 p.m. March 18.

Info: 170 E. 14th; thedublinerkc.com, 816-268-4700

Other things to do

Doughnut Lounge

Details: St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, nodut (Reuben sandwich) and drink specials. 7 a.m.-1 a.m. March 17.

Info: 4117 Pennsylvania; doughnutlounge.com, 816-659-3688

Paddy O’Quigley’s

Details: St. Paddy’s Day Hoolie with breakfast and Shamrockin’ Celebration. 9 a.m. March 17.

Info: 5317 W. 151st, Leawood; paddyoquigleys.com, 913-601-3511

Uptown Arts Bar

Details: Continental breakfast ($5) and Jameson on special; 9 a.m. March 17. St. Paddy’s Soiree with live music; 8 p.m. March 17; $5.

Info: 3611 Broadway; uptownartsbar.com, 816-808-1252

Californos

Details: Irish buffet, drink specials and live music. 10 a.m. March 17.

Info: 4124 Pennsylvania; californos.com, 816-531-7878

Kelly’s Westport Inn

Details: Opens at 10 a.m. March 17; $10 donation.

Info: 500 Westport; kellyswestportinn.com, 816-561-5800

Jowler Creek Winery

Details: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Music Night with Jeff Lux. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 17.

Info: 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City; jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Q39

Details: St. Patrick’s Day menu. Lunch, $12; dinner, $17. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. March 17.

Info: 1000 W. 39th; q39kc.com, 816-255-3753

Dave and Buster’s

Details: St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt. Noon-3 p.m. March 17; $37.55 (includes food and other items).

Info: 1843 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.; ticketbud.com

Howl at the Moon

Details: St. Paddy’s Day Party with drink specials. 6 p.m. March 17.

Info: Kansas City Power & Light District, 1334 Grand; howlatthemoon.com/ kansas-city, 816-471-4695

Weston Wine Co.

Details: Delectable Irish Cream Cupcake Release & Green Wine, 11 a.m. March 17-19; $1.99.

Info: 519 Main, Weston. westonwinecompany.com, 816-386-2345

Other places to go

Browne’s Irish Marketplace

Info: 3300 Pennsylvania; brownesmarket.com, 816-561-0030

Celtic Ranch

Info: 404 Main, Weston; celticranch.com, 816-640-2881

Conroy’s Public House

Info: 5285 W. 95th, Overland Park; conroysop.com, 913-648-2244

The Irish Pub House

Info: 6332 Raytown Road, Raytown; 816-353-5700

Llywelyn’s

Info: 6995 W. 151st, Overland Park, and 301 S.E. Douglas, Lee’s Summit; llywelynspub.com/op and llywelynspub.com/lees-summit, 913-402-0333

McCoy’s Public House

Info: 4057 Pennsylvania; mccoyskc.com, 816-960-0866

O’Dowd’s Little Dublin

Info: 4742 Pennsylvania; odowdslittledublin.com, 816-561-2700

O’Malley’s

Info: 500 Welt, Weston; westonirish.com/omalleys.html, 816-640-5235

O’Neill’s

Info: 9417 Mission, Leawood; kconeills.com, 913-648-4900

