Coming to the Northland: The Peanut with its BLTs & chicken wings

The Peanut is coming to the Northland.
Licensee Peanut Midwest plans a mid-May opening for the restaurant at 6427 N. Cosby Ave., just west of Interstate 29 in the Picture Hills Shopping Center.
Peanut Midwest also owns and operates the Peanut in Mission, downtown Overland Park and south Overland Park under a licensing agreement.
Melinda Kenny owns the original location at 5000 Main St., as well as one in downtown Kansas City. A Lee’s Summit location is under a different licensee.
The operations are known for their Buffalo chicken wings and BLTs, but also serve sandwiches, salads, chili, tacos and more.
Several restaurants have recently operated in the Northland space: Estilo Rancho Grill, Cascone’s Grill North and Marty’s Bar-B-Q.
