The Roasterie is coming to the Crossroads

The Roasterie, Kansas City’s air-roasted coffee company, plans to open a new Crossroads cafe in March.
It is taking a 1,538-square-foot space on the first floor of Corrigan Station at 1828 Walnut St. The cafe will seat about 50 people indoors and also have a covered patio seating about 30 people along 19th Street. The cafe will be next to a courtyard area between the Corrigan building and a proposed new building along Main Street.
Roasterie’s founder Danny O’Neill said he was attracted to the Corrigan Building because it is in the heart of the Crossroads Arts District and on the streetcar line, which should help draw customers from downtown and Crown Center.
“It’s kind of a cool, different neighborhood. Several hundred people will be working within a half block,” O’Neill said. “I’m really jazzed. We are going to do a cool, fun bar with high ceilings and a big green space outside with beautiful landscaping, which you don’t often see downtown. It will be a cool, fun little oasis.”
In a statement, Vince Bryant, owner of 3D Development and a co-developer of Corrigan Station with Copaken Brooks, said the goal was to bring unique and local retail to the Corrigan building for its tenants and neighbors.
“The Roasterie is such a well-loved Kansas City brand and will be a draw for the project,” he said.
The new cafe will serve the Roasterie’s coffee and specialty drinks, including teas, along with pastries from Baked in Kansas City, and other grab-and-go snacks, which could include lunch items like salads and sandwiches. It also will have a retail section selling coffee beans, coffee grinders, French presses and other coffee-making equipment, and Roasterie’s branded merchandise including coffee mugs and T-shirts.
The Roasterie, which is celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year, also has cafes in Brookside and Leawood, as well as in its West Side factory at 1204 W. 27th St. It recently announced plans to build a theater in its factory for tour groups and an in-house Baked in Kansas City wholesale bakery.
“We still fight just like gameday every day, we don’t feel like we have ever made it,” O’Neill said.
The Corrigan Station project includes the redevelopment of the historic 10-story, 110,000-square-foot Corrigan Building, along with new office and retail space in an adjacent parking structure.
Some office tenants are expected to take occupancy by the end of the year. About 750 people are expected to work in the building.
Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, a new concept by chef Michael Corvino, former executive chef at The American, also will be a tenant on the first floor of Corrigan Station with a scheduled late winter opening. Chewology Dumpling & Dough is taking a 1,600-square-foot space in the parking structure.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments