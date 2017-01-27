Area restaurant updates: Gates BBQ, Big Whiskey’s, Chuy’s & Daylight Donuts

Here are some recent restaurant updates around Kansas City.
▪ Gates Bar-B-Q has softly reopened at 10440 E. U.S. 40 in Independence.
In February 2015, a fast-moving blaze destroyed the restaurant. According to reports, a worker was cleaning the fire pit when the fire started in the exhaust system ductwork above a grill and quickly spread throughout the building.
▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar announced plans to enter the area market a year ago. Now a franchisee has started work on a location in Summit Fair, 860 N.W. Blue Parkway, Suite Y, in Lee’s Summit, for a mid-to-late April opening.
▪ Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex chain based in Austin, Texas, has set a May 30 opening for its new location at 11965 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe.
It is taking the former Joe’s Crab Shack building. The new location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Chuy’s entered the market with a Country Club Plaza location in October 2013.
▪ Daylight Coffee & Donuts has opened at 15518 Pinehurst Drive, Suite 4, in Basehor, Kan. Franchisee Andrew Cameron, a Lansing native, also owns Daylight Donuts shops in Gardner, Lansing, Leavenworth, Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park, as well as Donutology in Westport.
Hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
