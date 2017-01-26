You now have only days to eat Houston’s restaurant on the Plaza before it closes

Houston’s restaurant on the Country Club Plaza has moved up its closing date to Tuesday, Jan. 31.
On Jan. 18, officials with Hillstone Restaurant Group, owners of Houston’s restaurants, issued a statement confirming a March 31 closing.
The company confirmed Thursday that it was closing two months earlier, but did not explain why. Employees said they found out shortly before the restaurant opened Wednesday morning.
Previously the company issued a statement: “Despite good faith efforts on both sides, an agreement to extend our tenancy at the Plaza could not be reached with the Lessor. Details surrounding infrastructure improvements that sought to temporarily close the restaurant proved to be insurmountable.”
The improvements might be referring to the still-pending lawsuit Buca Restaurants Inc. filed last year against Highwoods Properties, former owners of the Plaza. According to Buca, Highwoods was “aware of, and disclosed” a water leak from from the tenant above, Houston’s, and was obligated to make Houston’s install a new waterproofing membrane and tile in its kitchen area and make other repairs to drain lines.
Buca said it has had water leaks from Houston’s since 2002, and during a mid-2013 test and inspection it found “significant mold caused by the water leaks” throughout its ceiling, flooring and drywall, requiring extensive repair work and loss of business during the repairs. Buca said it sent notice of repair costs and expenses to Highwoods and Hillstone and damages are in excess of $100,000.
Highwoods filed a response on Jan. 19 saying it no longer owns the property but to the “extent Hillstone was damaged, those damages were caused in part or substantially by Hillstone’s own action/inaction or negligence of its employees, agents, representatives or those that they hired, retained or employed.”
Houston’s first entered the market with an Overland Park location in late 1984 and added the Plaza location in 1987.
After the closing was announced, fans praised the restaurant on its Facebook page including: “You are our absolute favorite for all our special occasions and our just because occasions”; “It's like a piece of the Plaza is leaving!”; and “I am so heartbroken about this!! This has been ‘our place’ for my husband and I for the last 25 years. Please please please stay in Kansas City....begging at this point.”
Some also criticized the landlord: “Shame on the Plaza for its greed and insensitivity to its customers.”
Plaza officials did not respond to requests for comments on Houston’s new closing date.
Hillstone said it will be on the lookout for a new area location and customers offered suggestions: Liberty, the former Tilted Kilt in Overland Park, south JoCo, Prairie Village, Waldo, West Plaza, and “Please don't go too far away from Brookside.”
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
