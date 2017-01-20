Another retailer is closing in the Prairie Village Shopping Center

Fleet Feet Sports Kansas City, a running and fitness store, is shutting down just 18 months after opening in the Prairie Village Shopping Center.
It plans to close no later than Feb. 28, when the lease is up for the 4,500-square-foot space. Currently, apparel and accessories are 50 percent off and shoes are discounted 40 percent.
“Our lease was up and we decided not to renew for another five years. It was a little expensive, a little more than what we wanted to pay,” said Nick Wilkerson, operating partner.
The chain took over the former Ultra Max Sports space at 6911 Tomahawk Road in August 2015.
Wilkerson plans to relocate Fleet Feet Sports Kansas City.
Officials with First Washington Realty Inc., owners of the center, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Longtime tenant Bruce Smith Drugs recently closed in the center and another longtime tenant, Tiffany Town, will close soon.
