Westport offers Chiefs-themed doughnuts and Visit KC stakes BBQ in NFL playoff bet with Pittsburgh

Kansas Citians can show their support of the Chiefs this weekend by chowing down on special Chiefs-themed doughnuts.
Westport’s Doughnut Lounge, at 4117 Pennsylvania Ave., will offer the KC Berry doughnut (a Bismarck doughnut with a blueberry vodka filling for customers aged 21-and-older). It also will have a non-alcoholic version of the KC Berry with raspberry filling, and an array of classic doughnuts with red and gold glaze and sprinkles.
For more information or pre-orders, call 816-659-3688.
The Doughnut Lounge also will show the Chiefs vs. Steelers match-up on its big screen on Sunday.
▪ Donutology, 1009 Westport Road, will have a 35-pack of its signature white cake mini donuts decorated with red and gold sprinkles for $24.99, or $35 when paired with a to-go box of its Roasterie blend coffee. Also available for pre-order are glazed doughnut letters that spell “Go Chiefs” with the team name covered in red and gold sprinkles.
For more information or pre-orders, call 816-298-5222.
A Chiefs/Steelers BBQ bet
Doug Worgul of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que said Visit KC has a bet with Visit Pittsburgh, the convention and visitors bureau in Pittsburgh.
If the Chiefs win on Sunday, Visit KC gets sandwiches from Pittsburgh’s Primanti Bros. and a burnt almond torte from Prantl's Bakery.
If the Steelers win, Visit Pittsburgh gets a Z-Man Kit from Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que and chocolates from Christopher Elbow.
