Country Club Plaza loses a decade-long tenant

After more than 10 years on the Country Club Plaza, L’Occitane will be closing its doors on Jan. 22.
Officials confirmed the closing of the store, at 511 Nichols Road, and issued a statement: “In 2017, L’Occitane will elevate their brick-and-mortar footprint nationwide and concentrate on creating more immersive and individualized shopping experiences in top retail markets. With our new flagship location in New York City’s Flatiron district as our model, L’Occitane will put more effort and resources into improving the in-store experience, expanding digital capabilities, and driving profitable growth.”
Officials with the Country Club Plaza declined to comment.
The France-based L’Occitane chain manufactures and sells skincare, bath and hair products, fragrances and candles, many made with natural ingredients.
It also has a location in Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
