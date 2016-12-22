Auction being held for Murray’s Homemade Ice Cream equipment, to concern of fans

Equip-Bid.com is having a closing auction for Murray’s Homemade Ice Creams through Tuesday.
“Murray is just retiring as far as I know, and she is unavailable for comment,” said John Ross, regional outside sales manager for Equip-bid.
Founder and owner Murray Nixon couldn’t be reached for comment, and officials with Copaken Brooks, leasing agent for the property, couldn’t comment on Thursday.
In the mid-1980s, Nixon set up a little ice cream shop at 4120 Pennsylvania Ave. — a horseshoe-shaped shopping center in Westport that is mostly home to other mom-and-pop operations.
Murray’s Homemade Ice Creams has been there ever since, closing down in December for a winter break but always reopening come March.
In her 30-plus years, Nixon has created hundreds of ice cream flavors — cherry lemonade sorbet, cotton candy confetti, coffee toffee crunch, cinnamon honey and Gimme Some More S’Mores — featuring more than a dozen a week.
On Murray’s Facebook page, customers have posted such comments as: “Murray’s is by far the best ice cream in the world. My favorite is the chocolate flake fromage … very rich, creamy, sweet, and a little salty,” and “Mmm mmm good! You don’t just have ice cream at Murray’s, you have an experience! My fave: the chocolate flake fromage is sheer perfection.”
Now they are concerned.
“My friends and I saw that you were auctioning things off … please tell me it is only because you are getting new things … not because you are closing for good!!”
But there was no response from Murray’s.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
