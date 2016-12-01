New restaurant by Country Club Plaza wants to be KC’s steakhouse

The owners of the new Stock Hill restaurant plan to make Kansas City steaks as renown as its barbecue.
“You always hear about barbecue places in Kansas City, but over the course of time the steakhouse has kind of gone second to that,” said Alan Gaylin, a founder of Bread & Butter Concepts, parent company of Stock Hill. “We really wanted to do something where people in Kansas City could go, ‘This is our local Kansas City steakhouse.’ ”
Bread & Butter Concepts spent two years negotiating for the space in 4800 Main, the former Board of Trade building at 4800 Main St. Then they spent the last eight months renovating the former Bo Lings space, as well as knocking out a ceiling to office spaces above and a wall to office spaces on the east, making for the 14,000-square-foot Stock Hill, one of the largest restaurants and bars in the metro area.
It opened for lunch and dinner Thursday.
Customers first enter the bar area with its 25-foot ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows on the front. A mezzanine dining room overlooks the bar and can be booked for private events for up to 100 people.
Executive chef Joe West and his team have created a menu that includes pork osso bucco, Amish chicken, rack of lamb and Akaushi short ribs.
Its Midwestern steaks include prime wet-aged, signature dry-aged for 28 days, Wagyu cuts and prime KC strip. Customers can view raw cuts of all the steaks in a glass-enclosed refrigerated display case — behind it they may see some steaks sizzling on the wood fire grill. Prices range from about $32 for a 6-ounce filet mignon to $68 for a bone-in ribeye at dinner.
Stock Hill also will serve such items as swordfish and sunchoke tortellini, soup and salads, sandwiches and sides such as triple-cooked french fries, scalloped horseradish hash browns, and baked biscuits and creamed spinach.
Kelly Conwell, executive pastry chef, offers a twist on classic cheesecake, the “Butter Pecan” with whipped cheesecake, caramel, coffee cake crumble and brown butter graham cookie.
Stock Hill also will serve “elevated” versions of classic cocktails, along with signature Stock Hill cocktails. Sommeliers Brent Grider and Sheri Osborn curated the wine list, which will include more than 160 selections and 30 wines-by-the-glass. It will serve coffee by Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters.
The restaurant and bar seats 330 people. It has three private dining rooms on the first floor, and private dining lunch and dinner menus are listed on its website. It also will have complimentary valet parking for both lunch and dinner.
Bread & Butter Concepts also owns Gram & Dun, BRGR Kitchen + Bar, Taco Republic, Urban Table and The Oliver.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
