Harrah’s new sports bar will offer smoked fried chicken, craft beers & a PB&J biscuit

Harrah’s North Kansas City Hotel and Casino’s new $1.4 million sports bar, Winning Streaks, will be a nod to its past.
A Winning Streaks sports bar opened with Harrah’s in September 1994, at 1 Riverboat Drive in North Kansas City.
The new Winning Streaks is planning a grand opening on Jan. 5, 2017, in a space previously occupied by Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill and later the 810 Zone. 810 Zone closed this summer according to casino officials.
Winning Streaks will feature build-your-own fire-roasted pizza, smoked fried chicken, seven different half-pound 100 percent certified Angus beef burgers — including the Royal Burger with crispy pork belly and fried egg on a corn jalapeno Kaiser bun — and chicken wings with a choice of barbecue glaze, sweet and spicy sriracha, chipotle cilantro or traditional Buffalo sauce.
One menu item, a peanut butter and jelly biscuit, is expected to be a favorite for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
Winning Streaks also will serve more than 50 different craft beers, including several local selections.
It will have more than 30 HDTVs, including four multi-format TV walls. Customers also will be able to book private parties of up-to-300 people.
Briarcliff Kaldi’s coffee closes
Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co. has closed another Northland location.
The coffee shop in the Village at Briarcliff, 4115 N. Mulberry, shut down recently. Officials with Kaldi’s did not return phone calls. A sign on the door of the Briarcliff location says: “Unfortunately, we have ceased operations at this location. Kaldi’s Coffee would like to thank you, the community, for 10 wonderful years.”
“It took us by surprise. We were negotiating with them in good faith,” said Kevin Ward, senior property manager for Briarcliff.
Briarcliff is talking to several coffee shop companies about taking over the location and expects to sign a new lease for the 1,800-square-foot store, with a patio and drive-thru, by the end of the year.
Kaldi’s announced plans to take over the six Latteland locations in March 2014. They remodeled and rebranded the locations on the Country Club Plaza, in the Power & Light District and in Prairie Village. But a location in Zona Rosa, shut down in early 2015, according to Zona Rosa officials.
Baghdad Bakery opens
Baghdad Bakery has softly opened at 4107 N. Cherry, Suite C, just off North Oak Trafficway. The owners, who are from Iraq, use family recipes and will have several varieties of freshly made baklava selling for $4.99 a pound, as well bread, cupcakes, cakes and cookies — both Iraqi style with sesame seeds and American-style.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
