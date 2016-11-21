Grandview’s Songbird Cafe expanding to Crossroads with fresh juices, panini

Grandview’s Songbird Cafe is bringing its healthy menu choices to the Crossroads Arts District.
Owners Chris and Amy Geil have leased a 1,600-square-foot space at 1529 Grand Blvd., and plan a grand opening in January.
Songbird Cafe’s menu includes farm-to-table, organic choices and simple artisan foods.
Freshly squeezed juices are named after songbirds, such as the Parakeet with orange, apple and lemon. Cream smoothies include the Bohemian with strawberry, banana, organic hemp protein and a choice of whole milk, almond milk or coconut milk, and whole food smoothies include the Psalm 92 with mango, pineapple and coconut. It also has nut shakes with raw cashews, almond or pecans, along with organic coffee and tea.
It makes panini sandwiches with Farm to Market Bread Co.’s sourdough, whole grain, rye or gluten-free bread, and offers such selections as turkey and Swiss, and pear and goat cheese. It also has sandwiches, including the PBH with fresh ground peanut butter and local raw honey.
At first, hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it will adjust and expand hours based on customer demand. It also will be open later during First Fridays.
Chris Geil is a musician and plans to later offer singer/songwriter acoustic showcases. The new location will have about 50 seats.
The couple purchased the former Marketplace Justice at 12915 Seventh St. in Grandview two years ago and rebranded it as Songbird Cafe.
Westport’s Mash Handmade closing
After seven years in Westport, Mash Handmade is closing its doors.
Karen Tholen and her daughter, Amanda Long, opened the business, at 3900 B Pennsylvania Ave., in October 2009. Instead of signing another multiyear lease, they plan to close Dec. 24 and are having a closing sale with many items marked down 20 percent.
Tholen wants to spend more time with her six grandchildren. Long was engaged when Mash Handmade opened and is now married and the mother of a 3-year-old.
“It’s bittersweet. We have wonderful landlords, wonderful neighbors and customers,” Tholen said. “But it was time for a change. It’s OK to walk away from a profitable business.”
In their seven years of operations, they have carried consignment pieces by nearly 100 different artists and makers from across the country, including linens, jewelry, coasters, greeting cards, key rings, wall art, toys and baby items. Some of the artists got their start through Mash Handmade and are now in national retailers.
“We’ve met many of the artists, so we give our customers the back story of what they are purchasing,” Tholen said. “We are really hands-on here. One of us is here all the time, and when people come in they want to see the owners.”
They are considering continuing Mash Handmade as an online-only operation.
