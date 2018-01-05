This year’s tax season calendar has some unusual aspects, including a later than usual filing deadline.
This year’s tax season calendar has some unusual aspects, including a later than usual filing deadline. File
This year’s tax season calendar has some unusual aspects, including a later than usual filing deadline. File

Business

IRS to accept returns Jan. 29, but some refunds will wait until late February — again

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 02:06 PM

The IRS will start accepting tax returns on Jan. 29, officially starting a filing season that again comes with a delay on some refunds until late February and an unusual ending date.

Taxpayers will be able to submit returns electronically or on paper as of that date, the Internal Revenue Service said. Processing of returns will start the same day for efiled returns but not until mid-February for paper returns.

Early refund seekers will see delays until mid-February if their return claims certain tax credits. The delay applies specifically if the taxpayer claimed either the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit.

Anti-fraud measures prohibit the IRS from immediately paying out those credits, which have been targeted by fraudsters. The IRS expects refunds that include those credits to reach taxpayers’ accounts or debit cards beginning Feb. 27, as long as there are no other issues with the return.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 150 million tax returns are expected to hit the IRS, either to claim refunds or cover taxes due. Filers can get an extension, though the IRS reminds filers that any taxes owed are still due before the filing deadline.

This year, tax returns are due on Tuesday, April 17, rather than the traditional April 15. Here’s the IRS’s explanation:

“In 2018, April 15 falls on a Sunday, and this would usually move the filing deadline to the following Monday — April 16. However, Emancipation Day — a legal holiday in the District of Columbia — will be observed on that Monday, which pushes the nation’s filing deadline to Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Under the tax law, legal holidays in the District of Columbia affect the filing deadline across the nation.”

Emancipation Day celebrates President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the act that freed 3,100 slaves in the District of Columbia in 1862.

A similar delay happened a year ago when April 15 was a Saturday and the filing deadline was pushed to the following Tuesday.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Toy store owner seeks new home for vintage lunch box collection

    John Middelkamp, the owner of Zoom, a toy store on the Plaza, plans to close in mid-January. Middelkamp is seeking a home for his expansive collection of vintage metal lunch boxes, some which date back to 1935. Middelkamp hopes to find a home for the entire collection of 230 metal lunch boxes. He prefers to keep the collection intact.

Toy store owner seeks new home for vintage lunch box collection

Toy store owner seeks new home for vintage lunch box collection 2:24

Toy store owner seeks new home for vintage lunch box collection
Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 2:11

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor
See how fluoridation was explained to the public in 1952 5:43

See how fluoridation was explained to the public in 1952

View More Video