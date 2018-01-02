More Videos

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 2:11

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor

Pause
KC metro projects to watch for next year 2:12

KC metro projects to watch for next year

See how fluoridation was explained to the public in 1952 5:43

See how fluoridation was explained to the public in 1952

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work' 1:44

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work'

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 11:15

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Watch: Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car 0:27

Watch: Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

  • Demolition begins at Olathe's Great Mall of the Great Plains

    Starting with the movie theaters, demolition of the Great Mall of the Great Plains began in July 2016.

Starting with the movie theaters, demolition of the Great Mall of the Great Plains began in July 2016. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
Starting with the movie theaters, demolition of the Great Mall of the Great Plains began in July 2016. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Business

$305 million plan for Olathe Great Mall site envisions a mixed-use sports destination

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 03:25 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Developers envision a $305 million plan for the site of the razed Great Mall of the Great Plains in Olathe.

An application to use Kansas STAR bonds to finance the project proposes a mixed-use project with a heavy emphasis on sports and fitness.

It would also incorporate entertainment venues, restaurants, retail space, office and medical office space, hotels, residential units, and public spaces that could draw nearly 1.8 million visitors a year to the underused site at Interstate 35 and 151st Street.

The redevelopment could include a 4,000-5,000 seat arena and a community ice sheet for youth hockey tournaments and practice, interactive golf, and rock climbing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

great mall plan
The proposed mixed-use redevelopment plan for the former Great Mall of the Great Plains site in Olathe.
VanTrust Real Estate LLC

A spokesman for the city of Olathe on Tuesday cautioned that the proposal is very preliminary and that much due diligence is required.

The application for STAR bond financing was submitted in December by VanTrust Real Estate LLC, whose development partners include the family-owned Woodbury Corp. of Salt Lake City and Loretto Properties, which owns the minor-league hockey team the Mavericks.

“Woodbury Corporation has been vested in Kansas City for years, and we are excited about this potential opportunity to work with the City of Olathe,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “We are working with the current land owners of the Great Mall site about a redevelopment solution. However, as we are in the early stages of this project it would be premature and irresponsible of us to talk about any more details at this point.”

A spokeswoman for Woodbury said the overall plan is for 150,000 square feet of multipurpose facilities; 250,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and restaurant space; 150,000 square feet of office space; 300,000 square feet of apartments; and two hotels.

Loretto also issued a statement: “Since Loretto Sports Ventures purchased the KC Mavericks three years ago, the primary goal has been to expand the hockey footprint in Kansas City for youth hockey and hockey fans,” it said. “We are excited at the possibility of this development and believe it is a great location for growing the sport in the Kansas City area.”

STAR bonds allow a developer to use sales taxes generated by a project to repay half of the debt incurred. But the project must promote tourism. The bonds were used in the creation of the Kansas Speedway and Village West in Wyandotte County.

The project on the former Great Mall site “will promote, stimulate and develop the general and economic welfare of the State of Kansas and its communities, and assist in the development and redevelopment of an eligible area within the City, thereby promoting the general welfare of the citizens of this State,” said a cover letter from Olathe City Manager J. Michael Wilkes to the Kansas Department of Commerce. “... The STAR bond project will create substantial tourism opportunities.”

The Great Mall of the Great Plains opened in 1997 and closed in 2015. It was razed in 2016.

In December 2016 the Olathe City Council created a 270.5-acre STAR bonds district on the site.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 2:11

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor

Pause
KC metro projects to watch for next year 2:12

KC metro projects to watch for next year

See how fluoridation was explained to the public in 1952 5:43

See how fluoridation was explained to the public in 1952

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work' 1:44

This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work'

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan Creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor 11:15

CAMPAIGN AD: Jan Morgan launches campaign for Arkansas governor

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 3:10

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Watch: Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car 0:27

Watch: Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

  • Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor

    Heidi Hendrix, mother of four, talks about her family’s medical debt and how it’s impacted their life.

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor

View More Video