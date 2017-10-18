Ford recalls Claycomo-made F-150 trucks over safety issue

Ford Motor Co. has recalled 1.3 million F-150 and Super Duty trucks, including F-150s built at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo.
Doors on F-150s built at Claycomo for model years 2015, 2016 and 2017 can fail to latch completely in cold weather.
Ford said the door latch can freeze or a cable can bend or kink and prevent the latch from seating completely.
“Should a customer be able to open and close the door with these conditions, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage the door striker with the potential that the door could open while driving, increasing the risk of injury,” the recall notice said.
Claycomo-made vehicles covered by the safety recall were manufactured between Aug. 11, 2014, and the end of 2016. Others F-150s in the recall were built at Ford’s Dearborn Assembly Plant from March 12, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2016.
The Super Duty vehicles recalled were built at Ford’s Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 8, 2015, to Sept. 1, 2016.
Under the recall, dealers will add water shields over the door latches, inspect door latch cables and replace cables if needed.
