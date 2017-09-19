Want a $10,000 scholarship for a grandson or niece? Work for this Leawood company

More Videos 1:48 Kansas company's rare tuition scholarship program was 'life-changing for me' Pause 2:30 Burns & McDonnell says its KCI proposal was wrongly disqualified 1:51 Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 1:44 This company's employee perks create 'a workplace that feels like you're not at work' 1:39 Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:01 This is the KCI parking lot where Randy Potter's body was found 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd 0:31 Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas company's rare tuition scholarship program was 'life-changing for me' At C3, a family and kids marketing and design firm in Leawood, a unique company benefit helps employees and their young relatives with college or high school tuition. President and CEO Bob Cutler gave the first scholarship in 2013. At C3, a family and kids marketing and design firm in Leawood, a unique company benefit helps employees and their young relatives with college or high school tuition. President and CEO Bob Cutler gave the first scholarship in 2013. Keith Myers and Rick Montgomery The Star

At C3, a family and kids marketing and design firm in Leawood, a unique company benefit helps employees and their young relatives with college or high school tuition. President and CEO Bob Cutler gave the first scholarship in 2013. Keith Myers and Rick Montgomery The Star