May 10, 2017 4:14 PM

Four of KC area’s big companies ranked as ‘best employers’ by Forbes

By Diane Stafford

Among U.S. employers with 5,000 or more workers, four Kansas City area companies earned a “best employers” ranking by Forbes magazine.

Black & Veatch, Garmin, Cerner and Hallmark Cards earned spots on the large employer list, which was separate from a mid-sized company list which included Commerce Bancshares, Lockton Companies, Garney Construction, Burns & McDonnell, Ferrellgas, HNTB and Helzberg Diamonds

The 500 best large employers, organized into 25 industries, is accessible at America’s Best Employers 2017.

The ranking were based on worker surveys that asked whether they’d recommend the company to friends or relatives as a good place to work.

