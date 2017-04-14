Four KC area financial advice firms merged into one

Fourteen wealth management advisors and 35 total associates in four Kansas City area firms have combined operations to create Infinitas Coordinated Wealth Counsel, advising a combined $1.47 billion in assets.
Gateway Financial, Pegasus Capital Management, Summit Wealth Advisors and Trinity Planning Group have merged, partly prompted by mutual use of Commonwealth Financial Network as a dealer broker.
The combined firm is being led by senior partners Wade Carpenter, Tim DiSette and Ray Evans. Offices are in Overland Park at 84 Corporate Woods, 10801 Mastin.
Services provided by the independent firm include financial planning; estate planning; accounting and insurance counsel; tax strategy; charitable giving guidance; retirement planning; succession planning; executive compensation counsel, and employee benefits insight.
