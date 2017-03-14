Kansas City Star property portfolio listed for $46 million in sale and lease offering

McClatchy, owner of The Kansas City Star, is seeking $46 million in a sale and lease-back arrangement involving the newspaper’s portfolio of properties, a commercial real estate listing shows.
Three parcels totaling 8.3 acres with 650,176 square feet of developed space are in the portfolio that holds office buildings, production facilities, warehouse and distribution facilities, parking lots, and fleet maintenance facilities.
The listing said that concurrent with closing the sale, McClatchy would execute a 15-year lease. McClatchy had said last year it was working with CBRE Group Inc. in considering a sale and lease transaction.
