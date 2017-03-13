Trial for Scott Tucker, Leawood payday loan businessman, delayed until September

The criminal trial for Leawood payday loan businessman Scott Tucker, which had been set to begin April 17 in Manhattan, N.Y., has been delayed until Sept. 11.
The latest delay comes after a hearing last week before Kevin Castel, a federal judge for the U.S. District of Southern New York, who set new deadlines for Tucker’s attorneys and federal prosecutors to address ongoing pretrial issues.
Tucker is accused of running payday loan businesses that were registered with American Indian tribes to escape state regulations on interest rates for short-term consumer loans.
A federal indictment issued against Tucker and his attorney Tim Muir accuse their businesses of extending loans with deceptive terms. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York described Tucker’s businesses as a $2 billion enterprise that exploited 4.5 million consumers.
Tucker and Muir have pleaded not guilty and deny any wrongdoing.
