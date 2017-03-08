Construction has started on hospital expansion in Leawood

The Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute has begun construction on a 22,000-square-foot hospital expansion at its Leawood facility.
The physician-owned specialty hospital also is renovating its existing 32,000 square feet of space.
When the projects are completed in the spring of 2018, the orthopedic hospital will have doubled its inpatient rooms, added three surgical suites and provided more clinical space for three orthopedic practices at 3651 College Blvd.
The changes also will create a new space for the institute’s Ortho Urgent Care, which opened in November for evening and weekend care for sports injuries and other after-hours orthopedic care.
Charles Rhoades, the institute’s chief executive, said the expansion responds to “growing consumer demand for specialized orthopedic care.”
Hospital officials said the expansion will create 35 to 50 new jobs.
The project team includes Pulse Design Group, JE Dunn Construction and U.S. Bank.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments