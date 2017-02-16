Bats Global Market’s $3.2 billion sale to CBOE approved and set for Feb. 28

The Chicago company buying Lenexa-based Bats Global Markets for $3.2 billion said it received its final regulatory approvals and plans to complete its purchase on Feb. 28.
CBOE Holdings also said it added three Bats Global directors to its own board. They are Joe Ratterman, chairman of Bats, Chris Mitchell, managing director of Spectrum Equity, and Michael Richter, co-founder of Lime Brokerage LLC.
CBOE operates options and futures exchanges. Bats Global operates the nation’s second-largest stock exchange, behind the New York Stock Exchange and larger than Nasdaq, and other markets.
