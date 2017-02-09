Tickets for Less acquires Kansas City ticket broker

Overland Park-based Tickets for Less on Thursday announced the purchase of Brickhouse Tickets, its second acquisition in 90 days.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
Clay Discher, who opened Brickhouse in the Kansas City area five years ago, joins Tickets for Less as manager of strategic inventory. Brickhouse sold 20,000 tickets in 2016, according to the acquisition announcement.
Dan Rouen, president of Tickets for Less, said bringing Discher on board will “help us expand our business nationwide.”
Tickets for Less, founded in 2004, is a private ticket broker that buys and sells tickets mostly online for nationwide sporting events, concerts and the theater. In November, it purchased Ace Sports & Nationwide Tickets, located in Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. The acquisition gave Tickets for Less its first retail store.
